Contact Us Login

Become a customer

VIDEO: Will cuts manage to push aluminium market into deficit?

Metal Bulletin’s Asian Bauxite and Alumina conference was told last week that Chinese aluminium production will reach 24 million tonnes this year, an increase of 9.8% from last year. This more than covers all of the cuts made by Western producers in the past two years.

November 05, 2013 05:28 PM
{BrightcoveVideo}


Metal Bulletin’s Asian Bauxite and Alumina conference was told last week that Chinese aluminium production will reach 24 million tonnes this year, an increase of 9.8% from last year. This more than covers all of the cuts made by Western producers in the past two years.

It is all very well producers cutting inefficient production in an attempt to raise prices back above marginal production costs, but if the global production actually increases despite those cuts then it becomes something of a thankless task.

Jethro Wookey
jwookey@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed