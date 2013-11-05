VIDEO: Will cuts manage to push aluminium market into deficit?

{BrightcoveVideo}





Metal Bulletin’s Asian Bauxite and Alumina conference was told last week that Chinese aluminium production will reach 24 million tonnes this year, an increase of 9.8% from last year. This more than covers all of the cuts made by Western producers in the past two years.

It is all very well producers cutting inefficient production in an attempt to raise prices back above marginal production costs, but if the global production actually increases despite those cuts then it becomes something of a thankless task.

Jethro Wookey

jwookey@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb

