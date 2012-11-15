VIDEO: Will European mills achieve higher flat product prices?

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, has announced that it will increase prices of all carbon steel flat products in Europe.

Italian steel producer Marcegaglia has also said that it will raise its flat product prices.

However, these attempts to hike prices comes on the back of a series of poor quarterly results announcements from Europe’s steelmakers rather than on the back of any signs of an actual increase in demand.

However, market participants remain sceptical about whether any price increases can be achieved right now in Europe, either partially or in full.