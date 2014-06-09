VIDEO: Winds of change at Ilva’s Taranto plant in Italy

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

{BrightcoveVideo}

Last week, ArcelorMittal, Marcegaglia and Arvedi were named as interested parties in a potential link up and takeover of the ‘world’s unluckiest steelmaking company`.

Whether such a tie-up has any chance of being a success will very much depend on the freshly appointed new special commissioner Piero Gnudi.

In this video, Steel First’s Elfi Middelbeek explains why the world’s largest steelmaking group and its allies might be interested in buying such a problematic company.