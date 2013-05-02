VIDEO: Xstrata’s Mick Davis reflects on the deal that combined his company with Glencore
Xstrata ceo Mick Davis reflects on the growth of Xstrata as the company completes its merger with Glencore. In this interview, he tells Metal Bulletin the value, and risks, inherent in the deal; why shareholders got it wrong; and the challenges facing the new merged entity.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Xstrata ceo Mick Davis reflects on the growth of Xstrata as the company completes its merger with Glencore. In this interview, he tells Metal Bulletin the value, and risks, inherent in the deal; why shareholders got it wrong; and the challenges facing the new merged entity.
Andrea Hotter
ahotter@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @andreahotter