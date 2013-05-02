Contact Us Login

VIDEO: Xstrata’s Mick Davis reflects on the deal that combined his company with Glencore

Xstrata ceo Mick Davis reflects on the growth of Xstrata as the company completes its merger with Glencore. In this interview, he tells Metal Bulletin the value, and risks, inherent in the deal; why shareholders got it wrong; and the challenges facing the new merged entity.

May 02, 2013 05:10 PM
