Vietnam launches anti-dumping probe on stainless steel imports

The decision, made last week by deputy minister Tran Quoc Khanh, came after a complaint filed by two local steelmakers – Posco VST Co Ltd and Hoa Binh Inox Joint Stock Co – a report in the English language daily Vietnam News said.

The steelmakers said that the imports had been sold in Vietnam at prices much lower than locally manufactured steel.

The investigation will be carried out by the Vietnam Competition Authority on batches of products imported between April 1 2012 and March 31 2013.

