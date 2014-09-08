Vietnam sets definitive anti-dumping duties on stainless steel imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Duties have been set as low as 3.07% for Indonesian mills and up to 37.29% for Taiwan’s Yuan Long Stainless Steel, the Vietnam Competition Authority (VCA) said on Saturday September 6.

The tariffs will be effective from 6 October, 30 days after the decision was published by the country’s ministry of industry and trade, and will last for five years, according to both VCA’s statement and the legal ministry document.

Preliminary duties were imposed in December 2013, but several rates have now been revised.

Indonesian producers including Jindal Stainless, for example, had originally been taxed at 12.03%, which has now fallen to 3.07%.

China’s Lianzhong Stainless Steel Corp (Lisco) and Malaysia’s Bahru Stainless also saw their applied duties go down. Lianzhong’s fell to 4.64% from 6.99% while Bahru saw its rate drop to 10.71% from 14.38%.

China’s Fujian Southeast Stainless Steel Co and Taiwan’s Yusco saw small increases in their duties, with Fujian’s rate increasing to 6.87% from 6.45% and Yusco’s rate up to 13.79% from 13.23%.

The biggest increase, however, was for Yuan Long, whose 37.29% rate was up from the provisional 30.73%.

Products affected by the anti-dumping duties are those classified under the following HS codes: 72193200, 72193300, 72193400, 72193500, 72199000, 72202010, 72202090, 72209010 and 72209090.