Voestalpine ceo appointed Worldsteel chairman

Former Worldsteel chairman Chung Joon-yang, ex-ceo of South Korean steelmaker Posco, will take on Eder’s former position as one of two vice-chairmen of the association, Voestalpine said.

Eder has three major focus areas during his term.

“They are the steel industry’s contribution to global climate protection, the life cycle assessment of steel as a material, and the industry’s long-term shift away from standard to quality steels,” he said.

Worldsteel published its short-range global steel industry outlook on Monday ahead of the opening of its 48th annual conference in Moscow, Russia.