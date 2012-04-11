Voestalpine will put $173m into R&D this financial year

Voestalpine is to invest €132 million ($173 million) in its research and development (R&D) programme this financial year, the steelmaker said on Wednesday April 11.

The R&D budget, for April 1 2012-March 31 2013, represents a €10 million year-on-year increase, it said.

“It is only a matter of time before the high R&D investment makes a significant contribution to strengthening the group’s leading market position in high-quality and margin-enhancing segments,” management board chairman Wolfgang Eder said.

Daniel Gleeson

dgleeson@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @dangleeson_mb