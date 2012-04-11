Voestalpine will put $173m into R&D this financial year
Voestalpine is to invest €132 million ($173 million) in its research and development (R&D) programme this financial year, the European steelmaker said on Wednesday April 11.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Voestalpine is to invest €132 million ($173 million) in its research and development (R&D) programme this financial year, the European steelmaker said on Wednesday April 11.
The R&D budget, for April 1 2012-March 31 2013, represents a €10 million year-on-year increase, it said.
“It is only a matter of time before the high R&D investment makes a significant contribution to strengthening the group’s leading market position in high-quality and margin-enhancing segments,” management board chairman Wolfgang Eder said.
Daniel Gleeson
dgleeson@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @dangleeson_mb