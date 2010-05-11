*WCGD? What could Glencore do (with $10.2bn)?
Glencore International, the world’s largest commodities trader, has signed credit facilities worth $10.2 billion, after lenders oversubscribed when it looked to borrow $7 billion
Glencore International, the world’s largest commodities trader, has signed credit facilities worth $10.2 billion, after lenders oversubscribed when it looked to borrow $7 billion.
The fresh injection into the Swiss trading house got MB’s resident number-crunchers thinking what Glencore could do with the funds and what $10.2 billion represents in today’s markets.
That sum would...
• buy Anglo American’s zinc assets, sold to Vedanta on Monday for $1.34 billion, 7.6 times over
• buy a 19.62% stake in Anglo to complement its stake in Xstrata
• buy every tonne of aluminium in London Metal Exchange-bonded warehouses (if it wasn’t all tied up in those pesky financing deals) and every tonne of tin, still leaving chairman Willy Strothotte with the bus fare home
• buy 127.5 million barrels of oil
• make up 1.02% of the eurozone’s $1 trillion bailout package
• pay out 61% of the funds shareholders have in the company
• buy 591 million lb of low-grade cobalt at $17.25 per lb
• buy 510 million lb of low-grade cobalt at $20 per lb