WEBINAR: Spotlight on European aluminium premiums

Join Fastmarkets and the London Metal Exchange on Tuesday July 6 for a webinar about European aluminium premiums ahead of the launch of the LME’s new cash-settled futures contract.

June 28, 2021 03:42 PM
By Alice Mason
The LME will launch its new European duty-paid aluminium premium cash-settled contract on July 19, which is settled against Fastmarkets’ benchmark aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam.

The LME previously launched a duty-unpaid contract settled against the Fastmarkets P1020 duty-unpaid Rotterdam premium in March 2019.

Key themes to be discussed at the webinar include:

  • Aluminium premiums market update
  • Premium hedging trends
  • The LME Aluminium Premium Duty Paid European (Fastmarkets MB) contract
  • Future evolution of the premium landscape

Speakers:

  • Christian Mildner, head of corporate sales, LME
  • Alice Mason, senior price reporter, Fastmarkets MB

The web event will start at 10am London time on July 6.
To sign up to attend the webinar, click here.

The LME has updated the date of the webinar to July 6, from June 29 previously.

