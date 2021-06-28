WEBINAR: Spotlight on European aluminium premiums

The LME will launch its new European duty-paid aluminium premium cash-settled contract on July 19, which is settled against Fastmarkets’ benchmark aluminium P1020A premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam.

The LME previously launched a duty-unpaid contract settled against the Fastmarkets P1020 duty-unpaid Rotterdam premium in March 2019.

Key themes to be discussed at the webinar include:



Aluminium premiums market update

Premium hedging trends

The LME Aluminium Premium Duty Paid European (Fastmarkets MB) contract

Future evolution of the premium landscape

Speakers:



Christian Mildner, head of corporate sales, LME

Alice Mason, senior price reporter, Fastmarkets MB

The web event will start at 10am London time on July 6.

To sign up to attend the webinar, click here.

The LME has updated the date of the webinar to July 6, from June 29 previously.