WEEK IN BRIEF: Dispatches from Indaba; Shalina and Noble deal; zinc stocks; and Alcoa’s LME response

Mining Indaba took place in Cape Town this week.

Check out all Metal Bulletin’s coverage here.

Having broken a story about trading company Noble Resources investing in Democratic Republic of Congo-based copper and cobalt producer Shalina Resources (which you can read here), Metal Bulletin senior correspondent Janie Davies summed up the key points here.

Or check out the videos: ceo of US Global Investors Frank Holmes on grabbing investors’ attention.

And Nedbank head of resources Mark Tyler talking about investing in Africa.

Macquarie Bank analyst Colin Hamilton discussed the outlook for nickel and copper.

Also this week, the latest from the base metals markets:

Zinc

Almost 90,000 tonnes of zinc was put on cancelled warrant in London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses in New Orleans on Wednesday. An independent warehousing firm was listed for LME delivery in the US port the following day. Read more here.

Metal Bulletin special correspondent Andrea Hotter looks at assumptions that the zinc market is gearing up for a rally and asks whether this is another false start.

Aluminium

Alcoa took exception to the LME’s proposed changes to its warehousing agreement.

Also on aluminium, Metal Bulletin Research analyst Brian Levich asks whether it is time to downgrade the outlook for 6-series aluminium sheet’s capacity to displace steel.

Copper

A large miner has slashed its targets for production by 60,000-70,000 tonnes this year.

Meanwhile, Metal Bulletin sister publication Copper Price Briefing has published an exclusive story detailing possible plans to reinstate export controls on copper cathode from Russia, only months after they were shelved. Read a short version of the piece here.

For more analysis of what happened, why it is important and what happens next, subscribe to Copper Price Briefing.

Glencore’s latest production figures came out. Read more here on its plans to cut capital expenditure.

Metal Bulletin sister publication Steel First reported that the producer-trader doubled its iron ore trade in 2014.

Anglo American losses grew last year on falling copper and iron ore prices. Details here.

On minor metals, bismuth prices in China fell again on sales ahead of the Chinese New Year, while the outlook for ferro-molybdenum in Europe is poor.

Hazelwood Resources’ ATC ferro-tungsten operations restarted at the end of January. Metal Bulletin correspondent Claire Hack had the story.

Alex Harrison

aharrison@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @alexharrison_mb