WEEK-IN-BRIEF: UC Rusal wins judgment against ‘unlawful’ LME: market effects etc; alloys on tenterhooks; departure at Zn producer

Big news in the metal market this week, as Metal Bulletin’s editor Alex Harrison writes in his weekly review.

A judge’s ruling in London stunned many on Thursday March 27, as he backed aluminium producer UC Rusal’s claim that the London Metal Exchange acted unlawfully in its consultation about a warehousing proposal that was due to come in on April 1.

Concerns about the effect on the markets if the USA extends its sanctions on Russia continue to grow as a result of further developments in Ukraine.

Alloys markets ‘on tenterhooks’, Metal Bulletin’s Claire Hack writes.

The EU, meanwhile, is drawing closer to Ukraine. What is the value of current trade between them?

The nickel price has been moving, with cash trading at $15,765/770 per tonne on an official basis on Friday March 28 from $13,900/905 on January 2: consumers are building buffer stocks and one executive is even talking about a historic price run…

Silico-manganese smelters in Inner Mongolia have cut back as a result of problems stemming from the ore they were using.

Metal Bulletin is calculating its copper concentrate TC/RC index again on Monday March 31. Click here to sign up for a price history.

Do you work for an aluminium company? Or a company that services the aluminium industry? If so, you should consider nominating your company or its clients for Metal Bulletin’s aluminium awards.

