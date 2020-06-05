WEEKLY SCRAP WRAP: Global spot demand rises on increasing prices

Turkish purchases continue

US exporters see brisk spot trade

Vietnam continues to purchase on strong demand

Electricity rationing in Taiwan fails to limit price rises

India continues recovery.

Turkey

Spot-market demand in Turkey was strong this week due to the easing of Covid-19-related measures in the country. Steel mills were actively purchasing cargoes from the United States, Canada and the Baltic Sea region.

Turkish steel producers booked at least five deep-sea cargoes totaling 150,000 tonnes this week.

Import prices inched up throughout the week on a recovery in steel demand, as well as announcements of support packages by local banks. The number of Covid-19-related deaths in the country has also dropped.

United States

The US ferrous scrap export market showed brisk spot activity off both coasts of the country, with Turkey, India, Pakistan and Taiwan all purchasing materials.

Vietnam

Spot prices continued to increase in the key import market of Vietnam on steady procurement by local steel mills. Offers of deep-sea HMS 1&2 (80:20) cargoes were heard at $275 per tonne cfr Vietnam. There was market chatter about a transaction at $265-270 per tonne cfr Vietnam, but this could not be confirmed at the time of publication.

Taiwan

Import prices for ferrous scrap in Taiwan continued to increase over the week due to stable demand and tighter supply. Transactions for containerized cargoes of HMS 1&2 (80:20) from the US West Coast were concluded at $238-240 per tonne cfr, up by $5-6 per tonne from $233-234 per tonne week on week.

India

The price of containerized ferrous scrap imports into India maintained its upward momentum with the market on the easing of Covid-19-related lockdown restrictions. Most market sources reported offers for shredded material at $280-285 per tonne, up from $270-285 per tonne last week.

