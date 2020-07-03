WEEKLY SCRAP WRAP: Prices down globally amid thin demand

Turkey secures further cargoes

US East Coast recyclers reduce buying prices

Vietnam demand gets thin on increasingly bearish sentiment

Taiwan buyers seek lower prices

India’s poor demand hits prices.

Turkey

Turkish steel mills did not purchase any deep-sea cargoes in the earlier part of the week but returned to the markets from Wednesday onward to purchase three cargoes.

These comprised two US deep-sea purchases and one European buy.

United States

Recyclers operating on the United States’ East Coast dropped their purchase prices after hearing of a sale concluded at a $5 per tonne discount to Turkey.

Vietnam

Vietnamese buyers were largely on the market sidelines, waiting for prices to bottom-out before entering the spot market again. European scrap has been offered to Vietnam, a clear sign of bearish sentiment building in Europe for the key Turkey import market.

Taiwan

Taiwanese steel mills were actively seeking lower prices due to falling regional prices. Downstream rebar prices have also fallen.

India

Poor demand and logistical issues weighed on the price of containerized scrap imported into India, edging it downward for another week.

