Wesfarmers settles Q4 hard coking coal contract price at $110

This is down $1 from the third quarter of this year, in line with the movement of the quarterly benchmark settled last month between Anglo American and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

The weighted average price for Curragh’s hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal and pulverised coal injection (PCI) coal for the quarter will also be down around 1% from the September quarter.

During July-September, Curragh produced 2.29 million tonnes of metallurgical coal, up 14.4% year-on-year but down 4.8% from the June quarter.

The volume brought the miner’s total met coal output for the first nine months of this year to 7.07 million tonnes, up from 5.51 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year.