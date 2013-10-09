West African Minerals posts maiden iron ore resource of 76.1m tonnes in Cameroon

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The resource estimate is based on 150m of drilling work at Block 1 of the South Djadom project, and follows standards set by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum, the company said on Wednesday October 9.

A higher-grade mineralisation of 12.6 million tonnes at 41.6% Fe is also included in the estimate.



“While we had hoped for a greater degree of enrichment and thickness of enriched mineralisation, the mineralisation outlined by this work will potentially make South Djadom Block 1 a satellite ore body to the adjacent Mbarga deposit,” company president Brad Mills said.

Mbarga forms part of Australia-listed junior Sundance Resources’ 35 million-tpy Mbalam project, located in the landlocked south-eastern part of Cameroon, near the borders of Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

An inferred mineral resource estimate for South Djadom Block 2 is expected in November.

“Future work at South Djadom will involve preliminary metallurgical testing to determine if a commercially viable concentrate can be produced from this mineral resource,” Mills said.

The Alternative Investment Market-listed iron ore development company owns six exploration permits in Cameroon, and five exploration licences in Sierra Leone.