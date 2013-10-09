West African Minerals posts maiden iron ore resource of 76.1m tonnes in Cameroon
Cameroon-focused junior miner West African Minerals has confirmed a maiden 76.1 million tonne inferred mineral resource at 30.3% Fe at its South Djadom iron ore project.
The resource estimate is based on 150m of drilling work at Block 1 of the South Djadom project, and follows standards set by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum, the company said on Wednesday October 9.
A higher-grade mineralisation of 12.6 million tonnes at 41.6% Fe is also included in the estimate.
“While we had hoped for a greater degree of enrichment and thickness of enriched mineralisation, the mineralisation outlined by this work will potentially make South Djadom Block 1 a satellite ore body to the adjacent Mbarga deposit,” company president Brad Mills said.
Mbarga forms part of Australia-listed junior Sundance Resources’ 35 million-tpy Mbalam project, located in the landlocked south-eastern part of Cameroon, near the borders of Gabon and the Republic of Congo.
An inferred mineral resource estimate for South Djadom Block 2 is expected in November.
“Future work at South Djadom will involve preliminary metallurgical testing to determine if a commercially viable concentrate can be produced from this mineral resource,” Mills said.
The Alternative Investment Market-listed iron ore development company owns six exploration permits in Cameroon, and five exploration licences in Sierra Leone.