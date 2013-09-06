Western Desert Resources secures funding for Roper Bar iron ore project

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The debt facility will fund the completion of Roper Bar, the miner said on Friday September 6.

“This facility – plus the facility available to us from our off-take partner, Noble [Resources] – means Western Desert is fully funded for all of our requirements. We expect the first shipment of our product in less than 90 days.

“Importantly, we also remain on budget for completion of construction,” md Norm Gardner said in the statement.

Early last month, trading house Noble Resources agreed to purchase all direct shipping ore from Roper Bar for up to five years from initial shipment.

Western Desert’s offtake agreement with Noble Resources also includes a revolving credit facility for working capital.

Western Desert declined to comment on the total capex of Roper Bar.

