CORRECTION: WestRock sets new $50 increases on SBS, CUK, CRB for Oct. 18

September 15, 2022
By James McLaren
Pricing notice

WestRock has informed customers of new $50/ton (CD$60/ton) price increases on solid bleached sulfate (SBS), coated unbleached kraft (CUK), and coated recycled (CRB) paperboard, effective with shipments on or after Oct. 18, Fastmarkets RISI has confirmed.

The company on Sept. 17 sent letters to its folding carton and commercial print customers, according to contacts and letters obtained by Fastmarkets RISI.

The increases apply to all SBS PrintKote and all other standard-bright grades; Tango premium SBS products by 5-8%; all CUK grades also referred by WestRock as Coated Natural Kraft (CNK); and all CRB grades.

[Editor’s note] An earlier headline incorrectly said the price increases were effective Oct. 28.]

