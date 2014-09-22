Whitehaven gets approval for Vickery Coal project in Australia

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Whitehaven will seeka partner to develop the project, in the Gunnedah basin in New South Wales.

“[We will] seek a joint venture for this long-life development, which will produce Maules Creek-quality coal,” Whitehaven ceo Paul Flynn said.

The Vickery project runs alongside a road used by Whitehaven to haul coal from its Tarrawonga and Rocglen mines.

It has total resources of 537 million tonnes, with high-quality thermal and metallurgical coal products.

Whitehaven’s Maules Creek project started in January 2014 and was more than 50% complete by the end of June.

It will ultimately produce about 13 million tpy, with the first coal sales expected in the first quarter of 2015.