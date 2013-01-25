Whitehaven gets NSW nod for Tarrawonga expansion, awaits federal approval

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The miner seeks to expand the Tarrawonga mine to the east, increasing the production rate from 2 million tpy of coal to 3 million tpy and extend the project life to 2030, according to its announcement on Friday January 25.

The mine currently has consent to extract 16.4 million tonnes of coal, at a rate of 2 million tpy, until 2017.

Whitehaven is still awaiting approval for the expansion from the Federal Department of Sustainability, Environment, Water Population and Communities.

The Tarrawonga mine is a 70:30 joint venture between Whitehaven and Boggabri Coal, which is in turn owned by Idemitsu Australian Resources.

Production at the mine commenced in 2006, and it produces low ash, low sulphur and low phosphorus, medium to high volatile pulverised coal injection /semi-soft coking coal and thermal coal.