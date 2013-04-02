Contact Us Login

Winsway Coking Coal sees board changes

Hong Kong-listed Winsway Coking Coal has appointed Ma Li as an executive director effective Monday April 1 to replace Apolonius Struijk, who has resigned from the post.

April 02, 2013 03:46 AM

Struijk decided to leave Winsway to pursue outside interests, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Ma is the vice president of Winsway and is responsible for the treasury functions and internal administration.

The company posted a net loss of HK$1.9 billion ($245 million) for 2012 on lower coking coal prices and declining Chinese demand for steel.

