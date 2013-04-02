Winsway Coking Coal sees board changes

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Struijk decided to leave Winsway to pursue outside interests, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Ma is the vice president of Winsway and is responsible for the treasury functions and internal administration.

The company posted a net loss of HK$1.9 billion ($245 million) for 2012 on lower coking coal prices and declining Chinese demand for steel.