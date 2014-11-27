Workers at IMM Marketing’s zinc, lead mines in Macedonia will go on strike

Miners at Indo Minerals and Metals’ (IMM Marketing) lead and zinc mines in Macedonia are planning to go on strike next week, over delayed payments and insufficient supply of safety equipment.

The Trade Union of Energy and Mining in Macedonia (Sier) called for the strike to start on December 2 at the Toranica and Zletovo mines until wages are paid in full within the legally prescribed time limits, and October’s salary is paid by the end of the month.

The union has also called for the reimbursement of unpaid leave by the end of the year and the timely purchase of the necessary safety equipment, and has asked the company to reduce working hours to the legally permitted level and to align the shipping schedule to the miner’s working hours.

This follows industrial action at the mines in June, when workers went on strike for five days over unpaid salaries.

The strike ended after IMM Marketing, a subsidiary of the Binani Group, reached an agreement to pay its workers in full.

IMM Marketing did not reply to requests for comment.

