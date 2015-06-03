Workers go on strike at Molymet plant

Workers are on strike at one of Molymet’s molybdenum plants in Chile, Metal Bulletin understands.

In an announcement in Spanish on its website, the company said that as of midnight on Monday June 1, workers affiliated to the Sindicato de Trabajadores No. 1 union went on strike at the MolymetNos plant.

The plant is in the San Bernardo area of Santiago. Activities have ceased and a legal strike has begun after union members rejected a proposal made by Molymet under its collective bargaining process.

The strike is taking place at Molymet’s main facility in Chile and is still ongoing, Metal Bulletin understands. Molymet is engaged in negotiations with the union.

The production units are now undergoing maintenance and the company has said its compliance with trade commitments with customers and suppliers is assured.

