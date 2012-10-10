WORLDSTEEL CONF: Steelmakers gain recognition for safety practices

The World Steel Assn (worldsteel) recognised four companies for their health and safety practices at its annual conference in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday October 10.

WorldSteel recognised Taiwan’s China Steel Corp for a project that encourages employees to communicate safety concerns directly to the company chairman; Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau was singled out for its “safety multipliers” programme, which is meant to build mutual support for safety concerns between team members; NatSteel Holdings gained recognition for its assessment process for identifying and analysing high-risk activities; and India’s Mumbai-based Tata Steel was selected for the contractor safety management system in place at its Jamshedpur site.

