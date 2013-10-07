WORLDSTEEL: Posco’s Chung appointed Worldsteel chairman

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Severstal ceo Alexey Mordashov and Voestalpine chairman and ceo Wolfgang Eder were elected vice chairmen by the Worldsteel board of directors.

Eiji Hayashida, president and ceo of JFE Steel, is Worldsteel’s new treasurer.

The elections were made on Monday October 7 at the 47th Worldsteel annual conference in São Paulo, Brazil.

Chung will take office on October 9. The new officers are elected for a term of one year, until October 2014.