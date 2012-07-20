Worldsteel reports June global crude steel output down 0.1% year-on-year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Total crude steel production from the 62 countries that report to the organisation came to 127.9 million tonnes, down by only 0.1% from 128 million tonnes in the same month in 2011, it said.

China’s total output for June went up to 60.2 million tonnes. This was a 0.6% increase from the 59.8 million tonnes produced in June 2011.

South Korea reported the highest increase in Asia, however, with production leaping ahead by 4.3% to 5.9 million tonnes, from 5.65 million tonnes.

Japan showed a 3.5% increase to 9.2 million tonnes, from 8.9 million tonnes.

The European Union countries (EU27) produced a total 14.7 million tonnes of crude steel in June, down by 5.4% from 15.6 million tonnes last year.

“Italy’s crude steel production for June 2012 was 2.4 million tonnes, down by 7.9% on June 2011. In June 2012, France produced 1.3 million tonnes of crude steel, down by 2.1% compared with June 2011. Spain’s crude steel production for June 2012 was 1.3 million tonnes, 8.8% lower than June 2011,” worldsteel said.

Greece saw one of the largest declines in the EU27, with production falling by 33.5% to an estimated 133,000 tonnes, from 200,000 tonnes.

European producers outside the EU saw their total crude steel production rise by 3.1% to 3.15 million tonnes, from 3.06 million tonnes.

Turkey’s output rose by 4% from 2.82 million tonnes to 2.94 million tonnes.

The USA produced 7.3 million tonnes of crude steel, a 0.8% increase from 7.25 million tonnes last June.

But Brazil’s crude production fell by 8.5% to 2.75 million tonnes, from 3 million tonnes.

Capacity utilisation for the 62 member states was 80.4% in June, up from 77.9% in the same month of 2011.