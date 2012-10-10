WORLDSTEEL: Steelmakers gain recognition for safety practices
The World Steel Association (worldsteel) recognised four companies for their safety and health practices at its annual conference in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday October 10.
WorldSteel recognised Taiwan’s China Steel Corp, for a project that encourages employees to communicate safety concerns directly to the company chairman; Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau was singled out for its “safety multipliers” programme, which is meant to build safety support between team members; NatSteel Holdings in Singapore gained recognition for its assessment process for identifying and analysing high-risk activities; and India’s own Mumbai-based Tata Steel, was selected for the contractor safety management system in place at its Jamshedpur site.