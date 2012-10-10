WORLDSTEEL: Steelmakers gain recognition for safety practices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

WorldSteel recognised Taiwan’s China Steel Corp, for a project that encourages employees to communicate safety concerns directly to the company chairman; Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau was singled out for its “safety multipliers” programme, which is meant to build safety support between team members; NatSteel Holdings in Singapore gained recognition for its assessment process for identifying and analysing high-risk activities; and India’s own Mumbai-based Tata Steel, was selected for the contractor safety management system in place at its Jamshedpur site.