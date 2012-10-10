WORLDSTEEL: World Steel Assn appoints first CIS chairman

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mordashov will take office on Friday October 12, taking over from chairman Zhang Xiaogang, president of Anshan Iron & Steel Group.

Zhang was the first chairman of worldsteel from China.

“From the first chairman from China, we move to the first chairman from the CIS – a series of important firsts,” Edwin Basson, the organisation’s director-general said at the worldsteel-46 conference in Delhi on Wednesday October 10.

“This is a sign of the growing importance of the BRIC countries,” Mordashov said. “These economies make significant contributions to the steel industry and the world market.”

Mordashov has worked for Severstal since 1988 and has served as its ceo since December 2006.