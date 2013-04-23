Worldwide crude steel output up 1% year-on-year in March

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The biggest producer, China, recorded an increase in output of 6.6% year-on-year to 66.3 million tonnes in March, while Japan’s production rose by 1.3% year-on-year last month to 9.4 million tonnes, Worldsteel said on April 22.

Meanwhile, steel production in South Korea fell to 5.7 million tonnes in March, down 7% on the same month in 2012.

In Europe, Germany produced 3.8 million tonnes in March, a reduction of 2.2% year-on-year, while Italy’s steel output plummeted by 18.4% to 2.2 million tonnes. Spain and France both produced 1.3 million tonnes each in March – a year-on-year drop of 2.3% for Spain and a 9.6% fall for France.

Crude steel production in Turkey fell by 4.6% year-on-year to 3 million tonnes last month.

Looking at the Americas, the US produced 7.3 million tonnes of crude steel in March, an 8.4% reduction compared with the corresponding month in 2012, while Brazil’s output was down 7.6% year-on-year in March to 2.9 million tonnes.

In Russia, steel output fell 2.8% to 6 million tonnes, while Ukraine reported a 2.9% reduction in March output at 2.9 million tonnes.

In the Middle East & North Africa region, Iran was the biggest producer in March, with output up 14.4% to 1.3 million tonnes, according to Worldsteel.

Capacity utilisation for the 63 Worldsteel member states fell to 79.4% in March, down from 80.5% in February.