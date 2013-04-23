Worldwide crude steel output up 1% year-on-year in March

Global crude steel production was up 1% year-on-year in March to 135 million tonnes, compared with March 2012’s 133.5 million tonnes, according to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

The biggest producer, China, recorded an increase in output of 6.6% year-on-year to 66.3 million tonnes in March, while Japan’s production rose by 1.3% year-on-year last month to 9.4 million tonnes, Worldsteel said on April 22.

Meanwhile, steel production in South Korea fell to 5.7 million tonnes in March, down 7% on the same month in 2012.

In Europe, Germany produced 3.8 million tonnes in March, a reduction of 2.2% year-on-year, while Italy’s steel output plummeted by 18.4% to 2.2 million tonnes. Spain and France both produced 1.3 million tonnes each in March – a year-on-year drop of 2.3% for Spain and a 9.6% fall for France.

Crude steel production in Turkey fell by 4.6% year-on-year to 3 million tonnes last month.

Looking at the Americas, the USA produced 7.3 million tonnes of crude steel in March, an 8.4% reduction compared with the corresponding month in 2012, while Brazil’s output was down 7.6% year-on-year in March to 2.9 million tonnes.

In Russia, steel output fell 2.8% to 6 million tonnes, while Ukraine reported a 2.9% reduction in March output at 2.9 million tonnes.

In the Middle East & North Africa region, Iran was the biggest producer in March, with output up 14.4% to 1.3 million tonnes, according to Worldsteel.

Capacity utilisation for the 63 Worldsteel member states fell to 79.4% in March, down from 80.5% in February.



Elfi Middelbeek

emiddelbeek@steelfirst.com

Twitter: @EMiddelbeek_SF