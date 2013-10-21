Worldwide crude steel production up 6.1% year-on-year in September

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Global crude steel production was 133 million tonnes for the month.

In the world’s largest steel-producing nation, China, crude steel production rose by 11% year-on-year to 65.4 million tonnes.

Crude steel production rose only marginally in the EU27, gaining by 0.32% year-on-year to 14.3 million tonnes in September.

Europe’s top steel-producing nation, Germany, increased its output by 1.4% year-on-year to 3.6 million tonnes.

In Europe’s second-largest steel producing nation, Italy, production fell by 10.4% year-on-year to 2.1 million tonnes.

In North America, September crude steel production rose by 3% year-on-year to 9.9 million tonnes.

And in the CIS, crude production rose by 5% year-on-year to 8.8 million tonnes.