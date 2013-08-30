Contact Us Login

WTO will study China’s anti-dumping duties on EU stainless tubes

The dispute settlement body of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has agreed to establish a panel to study anti-dumping duties imposed by China on high-performance stainless steel seamless tubes from the EU.

The EU believes that the Chinese anti-dumping taxes, ranging from 9.7% to 11.1%, are incompatible with WTO rules.

The EU’s dispute is likely to be studied by a panel established in May for a similar complaint made by Japan.

