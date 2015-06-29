Wuhan Iron & Steel trials CRC mill at Fangchenggang plant

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The 2,030mm cold rolling mill is the first production line built at the Fangchenggang plant, with a designed capacity of 2.1 million tpy, targeting high-end auto and home appliance manufacturers, according to the company’s website.

Construction began in July 2013, and the line is expected to reach full capacity by the end of this year.

Wugang’s 10-million tpy Fangchenggang project received approval from Beijing in May 2012, and is expected to reach total production capacity by the end of 2017. The plant will produce high-end flat products including cold rolled coil, hot-dip galvanized coil, color-coated sheet and silicon steel.

Meanwhile, eastern China’s Baosteel, is close to powering up a similar facility in southern China’s Zhanjiang port in Guangdong province. The plant will also produce high-end flat products for auto and home appliance uses, and is expected to commission in the fourth quarter of this year, the steel major said during an online presentation of its first quarter results earlier this year.