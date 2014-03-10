Xcoal, Delong officials on missing Malaysia Airlines plane

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A source at Xcoal’s Beijing office confirmed that Muktesh Mukherjee, vp of the company’s China operations, and his wife Bai Xiaomo were on Flight MH370, which carried 227 passengers and a crew of 12.

The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200 fell off the radar a couple of hours after taking off from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport shortly after midnight.

According to the airline, the airplane disappeared at 02:40 local time on Saturday (18:40 GMT, Friday). It had been expected to land in Beijing at 06:30 on Saturday (22:30 GMT, Friday).

Rescuers continue to scour the seas between Malaysia and Vietnam for the missing plane.

Yue Guiju, deputy director of Delong Holdings Ltd’s investment committee, and Zhang Qi, another employee of the company, are also on the passenger list of Flight MH370.

A source close to Yue confirmed that he was indeed on that flight.