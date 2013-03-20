Xstrata Coal closes Brisbane office, cuts jobs

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The company will shut its Brisbane office “as part of continuing reviews being undertaken across its business”, it said.

The office in Sydney remains and will be headed by chief operating officer Ian Cribb.

“In parallel to this, Xstrata Coal is taking the opportunity to review corporate services delivered to the divisions out of its Sydney office,” the company said.

A reduction of the company’s office-based roles in Australia is expected, Xstrata added.

An Xstrata spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on how many jobs will be lost at the time of writing.

Last year, Xstrata’s coking coal earnings fell by 60% year-on-year to $409 million on lower prices and volumes.