James McLaren has covered the forest products industry for more than 25 years. He is a senior editor for Fastmarkets’ PPI Pulp & Paper Week, mainly reporting on North American boxboard markets, and also serves as executive editor of RISI’s global online pulp and paper news service.

A graduate of Rutgers University, he worked for daily newspapers in New Jersey before originally joining P&PW in 1989 under Miller Freeman. He worked for Forestweb before joining RISI in 2004, and covered wood products markets for Crow’s newsletter before returning to P&PW in 2008.

With Miller Freeman, James was launch editor of PPI Asia in Singapore in 1998 and co-founded International Woodfiber Report in 1995. He was co-chairman of the International Woodfiber Conference in 1996, the Southern Forest Industries Conference in 1997, and the first Wood Summit in 1998.