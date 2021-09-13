Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to increase frequency of iron ore value-in-use indices
Fastmarkets proposes to change the frequency of its iron ore value-in-use indices from weekly to daily.
September 13, 2021 10:09 AM
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Iron Ore 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Differential, 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Index
Fastmarkets has corrected its daily iron ore 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Differential and 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Index, which were published incorrectly on Tuesday April 6 due to a calculation error.
April 07, 2021 07:35 AM
