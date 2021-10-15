Joe Pruski is an assistant editor at Fastmarkets. In addition to editing our Yardnotes section, he covers North American lumber markets, specifically Inland dimension, Canadian Fir, all species of boards, and non-structural panels. He reports frequently on labor.

Joe joined Random Lengths (now Fastmarkets Forest Products) in April 2017. Before then, Joe was the associate editor of the DeForest Times-Tribune for three years, and a freelance reporter for several newspapers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois for six years before that, covering topics on government and education.