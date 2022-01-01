Jordan Roberts

Jordan’s expertise is focused on analyzing the lithium, nickel and cobalt markets, including the construction of supply and demand models, which underpin our short- and long-term forecasts.

He joins Fastmarkets from boutique consultancy SFA (Oxford), where he was a senior analyst in the battery raw materials team. Jordan’s previous work also included the identification and benchmarking of investment opportunities for market participants across the entire suite of metals and materials required for the energy transition. The subsequent due-diligence work has provided Jordan with a holistic knowledge of the battery and renewable energy value chains.

Jordan holds an MSc in Mining Geology from the Camborne School of Mines and BSc in Geology from Kingston University, London.