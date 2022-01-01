Julia Harty

Julia is an energy transition analyst looking at battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel. In particular, she is focused on battery recycling and black mass markets. Her role includes contributing to building out the supply and demand models that feed into our short- and long-term forecasts and working on the weekly battery materials report, the Battery Raw Materials Weekly Tracker.

When she joined Fastmarkets in 2018, Julia initially worked across a range of commodity sectors including energy, forest products, metals and agriculture. She has a BSc in Chemistry from the University of Bristol.