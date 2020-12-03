Contact Us
Karen Ng
PRICING NOTICE: Amendment of criteria for aluminium P1020A (MJP) quarterly premium settlement
Fastmarkets will amend the settlement criteria for its MB-AL-0001 aluminium P1020A (MJP) quarterly premium, cif Japan, $ per tonne.
December 03, 2020 05:26 PM
·
Karen Ng
SHFE STOCKS REPORT 06/11: Minimal movement in inventories; lead up 6.5%
Deliverable stocks of base metals in Shanghai Futures Exchange-registered warehouses were little moved in the week to Friday November 6, with the biggest percentage change seen in lead at 6.5%.
November 06, 2020 11:43 AM
·
Karen Ng
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend criteria for aluminium P1020A (MJP) quarterly premium settlement
Fastmarkets is proposing to amend the settlement criteria for its MB-AL-0001 aluminium P1020A (MJP) quarterly premium, cif Japan, $ per tonne.
October 20, 2020 07:12 PM
·
Karen Ng
