Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Lasse Sinikallas AS.jpg

Lasse Sinikallas

Director, macroeconomics

Lasse Sinikallas is the Director of Macroeconomics for RISI. He has real-world insight into geopolitical economic analysis, international trade issues, country risk analysis, and the legal and regulatory environment, along with the forest products industry.

Lasse joined RISI in August 2017 from a foreign affairs post which he held for the past decade. Lasse’s early career background was in forest products and he also worked in management consulting for Pöyry, IBM and Accenture. Lasse holds master’s degrees in both chemical engineering and economics and is a PhD student in (Cognitive Sciences for) Intelligence Analysis. He works out of RISI’s Helsinki office.

Related articles
American flag for Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labour Day
The US economic outlook for 2022 in five charts
Reading the signs: as we wrap up the final quarter of 2021, what are the leading indicators of economic performance telling us about what 2022 has in store?
December 02, 2021 12:13 PM
 · 
Lasse Sinikallas
meo-2022-global-map.png
Economic outlook 2022: could stagflation reduce the roaring 20s to a whimper?
Lasse Sinikallas, Fastmarkets director of macroeconomics, shares his outlook for the next 6-12 months, looking at the fundamental drivers of the global economy, including consumption, production and inflation.
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Lasse Sinikallas
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed