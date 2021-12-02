Lasse Sinikallas is the Director of Macroeconomics for RISI. He has real-world insight into geopolitical economic analysis, international trade issues, country risk analysis, and the legal and regulatory environment, along with the forest products industry.

Lasse joined RISI in August 2017 from a foreign affairs post which he held for the past decade. Lasse’s early career background was in forest products and he also worked in management consulting for Pöyry, IBM and Accenture. Lasse holds master’s degrees in both chemical engineering and economics and is a PhD student in (Cognitive Sciences for) Intelligence Analysis. He works out of RISI’s Helsinki office.