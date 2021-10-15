Your new Fastmarkets experience
Let’s get you started
Thank you for recently renewing your Fastmarkets access. As discussed with your account manager, Fastmarkets AMM is transitioning to the Fastmarkets platform, where you have access to all the same content in both PDF and dashboard formats.
For quick access, log in at (https://dashboard.fastmarkets.com) here using your usual login credentials.
If you need help in getting up to speed, please email the Customer Success team, call +1 (708) 329-2641 or to learn more go to the Fastmarkets platform support material.