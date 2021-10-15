Levi Li joined RISI Shanghai Representation office in January 2008, as the Asian key account manager – pulp and paper, managing all commercial activities of RISI’s pulp and paper service within the Asian territory.

Levi holds a master’s degree in business administration from Fudan University, Shanghai. Starting his career in the China pulp and paper industry in January 2004, first at Sinar Mas Group (APP China), Levi has taken roles as a business analyst, sales executive, and market intelligence manager. Prior to RISI, Levi Li was CEO of UMPaper (Shanghai Leadway E-commerce Co., Ltd.) – the leading local pulp and paper market information provider. In March 2012, Levi was appointed General Manager of RISI China, overseeing all RISI services in China.