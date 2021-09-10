Contact Us
Liliana Minton
Related articles
Brazil soymeal premium hits high on robust demand, tight supply
Basis premiums over CBOT futures for Brazilian soymeal have jumped sharply in the second week of September, and to the...
September 10, 2021 06:32 PM
·
Liliana Minton
Indonesia’s biofuel B40 plan expansion at risk on high palm oil prices
IndonesiaвЂ™s plan to implement a 40% biodiesel blending (B40) mandate is likely to face further delays due to high palm oil...
August 26, 2021 10:46 AM
·
Liliana Minton
India cuts soy and sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
The Indian government confirmed on Friday it will reduce the import duty on soyoil and sunoil by 7.5 percentage points with...
August 20, 2021 10:06 AM
·
Liliana Minton
Malaysian palm oil prices recover on output concerns, strong demand
Malaysian palm oil futures at the Bursa Malaysia rose sharply on August 4 вЂ”with the front-month rising by nearly 4% on the day...
August 04, 2021 12:21 AM
·
Liliana Minton
Malaysian palm oil prices jump on lower output expectations
Malaysian palm oil futures at the Bursa Malaysia jumped in late July, testing new highs on the back of lower production...
July 27, 2021 12:39 AM
·
Liliana Minton
Argentina biofuel bill with 5% diesel blend mandate cut made law
The biofuels bill that cuts the use of biodiesel in Argentina’s finished diesel mix by five percentage points to 5% while...
July 16, 2021 02:09 PM
·
Liliana Minton
Argentina union workers block access to all ports around Rosario
Argentinian workers of the union UOCRA have blocked access to all ports around Rosario on Wednesday following after a protest...
July 07, 2021 01:26 PM
·
Liliana Minton
Argentina’s Congress seeks to wrest control of key Parana river
The operation of the Parana waterway concession could be passed to a newly created bi-chamber commission, as a new initiative...
June 24, 2021 04:52 PM
·
Liliana Minton
Argentine May soybean crush at four-year high, on par with expectations
Soybean crushing in Argentina rose by a further 2% on the prior month and was up 7% from the same month last year...
June 23, 2021 10:22 AM
·
Liliana Minton
Indonesia lowers top rate of crude palm oil levy by $80/mt
Indonesia has lowered the ceiling of its export levy on crude palm oil by $80/mt, applicable when palm oil prices reach above a...
June 21, 2021 03:12 PM
·
Liliana Minton
