Lisa Gordon

Senior price reporter

Lisa Gordon, senior price reporter, has covered rebar, steelmaking raw materials, including metallurgical coal and iron ore. She now focuses on ferrous scrap, playing an instrumental role in launching Fastmarkets’ shredder feed price in 2018 and launching our Mexico ferrous scrap prices in 2016.

In 2007, she began working for a daily Pittsburgh newspaper, the Steel Business Briefing covering the finished steel and raw material markets. Lisa started her career at American Metal Markets (AMM) in 2009, which later became part of the Fastmarkets brand. Lisa holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Crane grab scrap
MEXICAN STEEL FORUM: Ferrous scrap shortage to grow, McKinsey exec says
Mexico will remain a net importer of finished steel and is facing a challenge, with its scrap deficit expected to swell by 2025, a McKinsey & Co executive said.
March 29, 2021 08:38 PM
 · 
Lisa Gordon
