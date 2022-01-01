Logos and guidelines
How to use our logos
The Fastmarkets brand includes the words, symbols, designs and other distinctive features associated with Fastmarkets and our services (“Brand Assets”).
Requirements
Before using our Fastmarkets logo be sure to follow these basic requirements:
- Do not alter the shape, proportion, color or orientation of the logos. Keep them only as they appear below
- Please provide as much padding around the logo as what we’ve displayed below. This helps our logo appear clean and uncluttered.
- Finally, if you have any questions about our logo usage, you can reach out to jonathan.priest@fastmarkets.com.
Get in touch
For all media-related inquiries, please contact us at media@fastmarkets.com