Louise Noone has honed her ability to build relationships and manage change throughout her childhood, spending many years relocating across the UK and Europe. With a father in the armed forces, she moved every four years and had to adapt quickly to new situations and environments; she thrives in environments that fostered respect for different cultures and backgrounds. She has never been afraid to challenge the status quo, becoming the first girl in her family to go to university and always pushing the boundaries of what she thought she could achieve.

Fastmarkets is the latest in a succession of fast-paced companies where Louise has made an impact. Following university, Louise joined a telecoms startup as one of the original team of 10 that went on to become the fourth largest mobile operator in the UK, employing over 4,000 people. Being part of such rapid growth shaped the basis of her human resources approach. Louise loves the challenge of finding the balance between action and developing longer term people strategies.

“People are the key to unlocking a business’s success, so I’m motivated to find solutions that are both pragmatic, drive engagement and deliver growth.”

Her leadership style has evolved over the years, but life experience hasn’t changed her core values: action oriented, naturally inquisitive, trusting and collaborative. This helps her build relationships and develop solutions. But the time comes when you’ve got to make a decision, and Louise is more than happy to be that person.

In her role as chief human resource offices (CHRO), Fastmarkets, Louise works to develop a human resources function that is a true partner to the business by cutting through complexity to deliver a clear and simple people strategy.

With over 25 years in human resources, Louise holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Hertfordshire. Prior to her role as CHRO, Fastmarkets, she was head of transformation at Three.