Marina Maliushkina

Senior commodity analyst
RESEARCH: The Year of the Ox is bringing out the bulls
The strength of the economic recovery in China in 2020 defied the expectations of most market observers. According to estimates by Fastmarkets, apparent consumption in the country rose by 9% in 2020 compared with a 12% fall in the rest of the world.
March 03, 2021 08:20 PM
Marina Maliushkina
RESEARCH: Strong demand, rising materials prices underpin bullish Chinese steel market
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
December 08, 2020 02:10 PM
Marina Maliushkina
